Happy Hanukkah!

This year, Hanukkah begins at sundown on December 7th in alignment with the 25th of the Jewish month of Kislev. Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple by Maccabean Jews in the second century BCE.

The Talmud instructs the Jewish people to light the menorah and share the Hanukkah light with the world. This light reminds participants and witnesses that even in the midst of darkness, we can see one another by embracing the diverse cultures and histories of our city in a spirit of love and goodwill.

Boston's Jewish community has extended its light beyond the boundaries of Boston, contributing to advancements in the fields of medicine, civics, business, and the arts.

From Salem Street in the North End to Harrison Street in the South End to Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan & Dorchester, Jewish communities have found freedom, security, and community throughout Boston for generations.

The historic West End was an example of "village life" and provided new beginnings and cultural exchange for Jewish immigrants and their neighbors. Boston's cultural fabric continues to be enriched by the contributions of Jewish Bostonians, and cultural institutions such as Temple Israel and the Vilna-Shul.

This week, the Council adopted a resolution recognizing Hanukkah in the City of Boston.