'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle with Liam, the Smart Rabbit' by Azaliya Schulz Recognized by Readers’ Favorite Book Award 2023

Reader's Favorite Award 2023 Reduce, Reuse, Recycle with Liam, the Smart Rabbit Reader's Favorite Award

Plastic pollution is one of the most pressing environmental issues of our time. The Reader's Favorite Award can help promote reducing, reusing and recycling.

The book, 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle with Liam the Smart Rabbit,' educates children about plastic waste and gives them simple steps they can take to reduce it.” — Azaliya Schulz