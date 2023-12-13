Opening of an additional administrative building of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, December 13 - On December 13, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, opened an additional administrative building of the Prosecutor General's Office.

It should be recalled that the foundation stone for the construction of this building was laid by the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon on March 13, 2018, in honor of the Professional Day of the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic in order to improve their working conditions.

The Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, first got acquainted with the working conditions created in the additional administrative building of the General Prosecutor's Office.

This building was built by the State Institution "Directorate of Construction of Government Facilities" of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan with the involvement of local builders.

The building is built on an area of 864 sq. m. and consists of a basement and 7 floors, the total area of which is 6702 sq. m.

The new additional administrative building has 93 office rooms, 4 consultation rooms, a reception room for citizens and a dining room for 180 people. In the basement there are technical rooms and a gym.

The Leader of the Nation was informed that the newly established unit of the General Prosecutor's Office - the Unified Information Center for the Prevention of Extremism, Terrorism and Cyber Crimes was established in the new facility.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in his Address to the Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan on December 23, 2022, instructed the Prosecutor General's Office and other power structures to create such a structure.

Based on the order of the Head of State and the Decree of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan dated 19.04.2023, the Unified Information Center for the Prevention of Extremism, Terrorism and Cyber Crimes was established as a structural unit in the Central Office of the General Prosecutor's Office.

The center is equipped with the latest information and communication technology and has a unified and centralized electronic system for anti-terrorist activity regulation. The electronic system makes it possible to implement preventive measures against extremism and terrorism in the republic in a centralized and targeted manner.

The center employs 40 qualified workers, mainly young people with knowledge and skills of working with modern information and communication technologies and foreign languages. They collect, analyze and evaluate information on extremist, terrorist and cyber crimes, create a single database on the commission of such crimes, ensure cooperation and international support for their investigation, expand and strengthen cyber security, control the implementation of strategic information policy at the level of the republic.and deal with other issues.

The Leader of the Nation got acquainted with the activities of the Unified Information Center, and then had a cordial conversation with the heads of departments of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Tajikistan in the meeting hall.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon drew the attention of the prosecutor's office to the issues of implementation of the points of the Address of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Majlisi Oli, prevention of violations of the law in the field of land purchase and sale, cleaning the ranks of the structure from people involved in corruption, equal observance of the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Tajikistan, prevention of crime and law violations, ensuring the rights and freedoms of citizens and the proper deployment of personnel involved.

The Leader of the Nation also called on the responsible workers of the Prosecutor General's Office of the republic to further strengthen cooperation in the fight against various crimes, to prevent the involvement of citizens, especially young people, in terrorist-extremist organizations, to ensure cyber and information security in the republic, and for this purpose, gave instructions and guidance to the employees of the center to learn modern knowledge, foreign languages, use modern techniques and technologies.

"You employees of the prosecutor's office should be the eyes and conscience of the state", - emphasized the President of the country at the end of the conversation.

Other tasks were given to the employees of the prosecutor's office for the faithful performance of official duties, further strengthening of prosecutorial control, strengthening of law and order, and combatting crime.