I-40 Widening in Jackson Complete Ahead of Schedule

JACKSON, TENNESSEE – Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews have completed the third and final widening project of I-40 in Jackson/Madison County five months ahead of schedule.

With an investment of over $194 million over the last 7 years, these three projects have added capacity to the interstate, replaced and repaired bridges, and reconstructed interchanges, creating a safer driving experience, as well as adding an intelligent transportation system with new dynamic message boards and cameras.



The first $68 million project, included a new US 45 By-Pass bridge over the interstate and reconstructed the ramps at exit 80, reconfigured the intersection of the US 45 By-Pass and Casey Jones Lane, replaced the interstate bridge at exit 82 over N. Highland (SR 5), and widened the interstate between mile marker 80-82 from 4 lanes to 6 lanes.



The second $88 million project replaced 4 bridges as well as widened the interstate between mile markers 82-87 from 4 lanes to 6 lanes.



The third and final project, at $38 million, reconstructed exit 79 which included bridge replacement over Hollywood Drive and the railroad and continued the widening of the interstate between mile markers 80-78 from 4 lanes to 6 lanes.



From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information.



As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination.



