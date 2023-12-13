Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 14, 2023
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 14, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Village of Roaming Shores
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Village of Seven Mile
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|EDIYE J. ENOOBONG, LPN
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Fulton
|Pike Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Geauga
|Community Improvement Corporation of Geauga County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|West Geauga Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Logan
|Logan County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison
|Madison County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|Jefferson Regional Water Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Ottawa
|Village of Put-in-Bay
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|Village of Rarden
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Seneca
|Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Marshallville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Wyandot
|Richland Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
The full reports will be available Thursday, December 14, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.
