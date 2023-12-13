Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 14, 2023

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Village of Roaming Shores
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Butler Village of Seven Mile
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin EDIYE J. ENOOBONG, LPN
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Fulton Pike Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Geauga Community Improvement Corporation of Geauga County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
West Geauga Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Logan Logan County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Madison County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Montgomery Jefferson Regional Water Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Ottawa Village of Put-in-Bay
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Scioto Village of Rarden
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Seneca Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Wayne Marshallville Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Wyandot Richland Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, December 14, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

