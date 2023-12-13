Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 14, 2023

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Village of Roaming Shores

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Butler Village of Seven Mile

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin EDIYE J. ENOOBONG, LPN

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021 Compliance Examination MED

Fulton Pike Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Geauga Community Improvement Corporation of Geauga County

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit West Geauga Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Hamilton Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Logan Logan County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Madison Madison County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Montgomery Jefferson Regional Water Authority

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Ottawa Village of Put-in-Bay

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Scioto Village of Rarden

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Seneca Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023 Financial Audit Wayne Marshallville Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Wyandot Richland Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, December 14, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.