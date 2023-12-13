Daily Session Report for Tuesday, December 12, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
December 12, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 10:15 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Brett Miller.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and
entitled as follows, viz:
HB 38
HB 1058
HB 1160
HB 1507
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and
entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1278
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the
House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the
House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
SB 773
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bill
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 38
HB 1058
HB 1160
HB 1278
HB 1507
SB 607
SB 773
Bills Referred
HR 284 Judiciary
HB 1909 Judiciary
HB 1910 State Government
HB 1911 Labor And Industry
HB 1912 Transportation
HB 1913 State Government
HB 1914 Transportation
HB 1915 Appropriations
HB 1916 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1917 State Government
SB 142 Professional Licensure
SB 597 Transportation
SB 686 State Government
SB 721 Human Services
SB 847 State Government
SB 867 Local Government
SB 887 Local Government
SB 943 Insurance
SB 977 Transportation
SB 979 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
Bills Recommitted
HB 81 To Appropriations
HB 1476 To Appropriations
HB 1564 To Appropriations
HB 1700 To Appropriations
HB 1760 To Appropriations
HB 1882 To Appropriations
SB 24 To Appropriations
SB 44 To Appropriations
SB 140 To Appropriations
SB 282 To Appropriations
SB 361 To Appropriations
SB 414 To Appropriations
SB 506 To Appropriations
SB 527 To Appropriations
SB 596 To Appropriations
SB 656 To Appropriations
SB 683 To Appropriations
SB 910 To Appropriations
SB 941 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 170 From State Government as Committed
HR 260 From State Government as Committed
HR 261 From State Government as Committed
HR 267 From State Government as Committed
HR 274 From State Government as Committed
HR 282 From State Government as Committed
HR 283 From State Government as Committed
HR 242 From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HR 271 From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HR 275 From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HR 277 From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 1543 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HB 1889 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HB 1410 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1585 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1777 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1833 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1542 From Education as Amended
HB 1686 From Education as Amended
HB 1743 From Education as Committed
HB 1745 From Education as Amended
HB 1875 From Education as Amended
HB 1886 From Education as Amended
HB 1748 From Labor and Industry as Amended
HB 1834 From Labor and Industry as Amended
HB 181 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1278 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 974 From State Government as Amended
HB 1839 From State Government as Committed
HB 1885 From State Government as Committed
SB 429 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 497 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 527 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
SB 815 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 838 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
SB 654 From Finance Reported as Committed
SB 379 From State Government as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HR 69
HR 75
HB 974
HB 1201
HB 1646
HB 1746
HB 1818
HB 1820
HB 1843
HB 1885
SB 146
SB 654
SB 753
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study and establish an advisory committee to review and analyze the opportunities for and benefits of agrivoltaic farming systems in this Commonwealth.
|
102-101
|
|
|
101-102 (Failed)
|
|
101-102 (Failed)
|
A Resolution extending in whole the disaster emergency declared on June 12, 2023, and extended in whole by the General Assembly until November 1, 2023, by Senate Resolution No. 136, and further extended in whole by the General Assembly for an additional 120 calendar days from November 1, 2023, by House Resolution No. 197, in response to the collapse of the northbound bridge and severe compromise of the southbound bridge on Interstate 95 in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County.
|
179-24
|
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.