Daily Session Report for Tuesday, December 12, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

December 12, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 10:15 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Brett Miller.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and

 entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 38

HB 1058

HB 1160

HB 1507

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and

 entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1278

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the

House of Representatives is requested.

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the

 House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

SB 773

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bill

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 38

HB 1058

HB 1160

HB 1278

HB 1507

 

SB 607

SB 773

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 284     Judiciary

                   

HB 1909   Judiciary

HB 1910   State Government

HB 1911   Labor And Industry

HB 1912   Transportation

HB 1913   State Government

HB 1914   Transportation

HB 1915   Appropriations

HB 1916   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1917   State Government

                   

SB 142      Professional Licensure

SB 597      Transportation

SB 686      State Government

SB 721      Human Services

SB 847      State Government

SB 867      Local Government

SB 887      Local Government

SB 943      Insurance

SB 977      Transportation

SB 979      Agriculture And Rural Affairs

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 81           To Appropriations

HB 1476      To Appropriations

HB 1564      To Appropriations

HB 1700      To Appropriations

HB 1760      To Appropriations

HB 1882      To Appropriations

 

SB 24           To Appropriations

SB 44           To Appropriations

SB 140         To Appropriations

SB 282         To Appropriations

SB 361         To Appropriations

SB 414         To Appropriations

SB 506         To Appropriations

SB 527         To Appropriations

SB 596         To Appropriations

SB 656         To Appropriations

SB 683         To Appropriations

SB 910         To Appropriations

SB 941         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 170        From State Government as Committed

HR 260        From State Government as Committed

HR 261        From State Government as Committed

HR 267        From State Government as Committed

HR 274        From State Government as Committed

HR 282        From State Government as Committed

HR 283        From State Government as Committed

HR 242         From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 271         From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 275         From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 277         From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

 

HB 1543      From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 1889      From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 1410      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1585      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1777      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1833      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1542      From Education as Amended

HB 1686      From Education as Amended

HB 1743      From Education as Committed

HB 1745      From Education as Amended

HB 1875      From Education as Amended

HB 1886      From Education as Amended

HB 1748      From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 1834      From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 181        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1278      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 974        From State Government as Amended

HB 1839      From State Government as Committed

HB 1885      From State Government as Committed

 

SB 429         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 497         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 527         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 815         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 838         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 654         From Finance Reported as Committed

SB 379         From State Government as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HR 69

HR 75

 

HB 974

HB 1201

HB 1646

HB 1746

HB 1818

HB 1820

HB 1843

HB 1885

 

SB 146

SB 654

SB 753

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 224

A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study and establish an advisory committee to review and analyze the opportunities for and benefits of agrivoltaic farming systems in this Commonwealth.     

102-101

 

 

 A03201 (RAPP)

101-102       (Failed)

 

 A03202 (KEPHART)

101-102       (Failed)

HR 279

A Resolution extending in whole the disaster emergency declared on June 12, 2023, and extended in whole by the General Assembly until November 1, 2023, by Senate Resolution No. 136, and further extended in whole by the General Assembly for an additional 120 calendar days from November 1, 2023, by House Resolution No. 197, in response to the collapse of the northbound bridge and severe compromise of the southbound bridge on Interstate 95 in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County.

179-24

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, December 13, 2023  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

