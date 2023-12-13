Daily Session Report for Tuesday, December 12, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, December 13 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

December 12, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 10:15 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Brett Miller.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

HB 38

HB 1058

HB 1160

HB 1507

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1278

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the

House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the

House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 773

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bill

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 38

HB 1058

HB 1160

HB 1278

HB 1507

SB 607

SB 773

Bills Referred

HR 284 Judiciary

HB 1909 Judiciary

HB 1910 State Government

HB 1911 Labor And Industry

HB 1912 Transportation

HB 1913 State Government

HB 1914 Transportation

HB 1915 Appropriations

HB 1916 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1917 State Government

SB 142 Professional Licensure

SB 597 Transportation

SB 686 State Government

SB 721 Human Services

SB 847 State Government

SB 867 Local Government

SB 887 Local Government

SB 943 Insurance

SB 977 Transportation

SB 979 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

Bills Recommitted

HB 81 To Appropriations

HB 1476 To Appropriations

HB 1564 To Appropriations

HB 1700 To Appropriations

HB 1760 To Appropriations

HB 1882 To Appropriations

SB 24 To Appropriations

SB 44 To Appropriations

SB 140 To Appropriations

SB 282 To Appropriations

SB 361 To Appropriations

SB 414 To Appropriations

SB 506 To Appropriations

SB 527 To Appropriations

SB 596 To Appropriations

SB 656 To Appropriations

SB 683 To Appropriations

SB 910 To Appropriations

SB 941 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 170 From State Government as Committed

HR 260 From State Government as Committed

HR 261 From State Government as Committed

HR 267 From State Government as Committed

HR 274 From State Government as Committed

HR 282 From State Government as Committed

HR 283 From State Government as Committed

HR 242 From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 271 From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 275 From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 277 From Veteran’s Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 1543 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 1889 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 1410 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1585 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1777 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1833 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1542 From Education as Amended

HB 1686 From Education as Amended

HB 1743 From Education as Committed

HB 1745 From Education as Amended

HB 1875 From Education as Amended

HB 1886 From Education as Amended

HB 1748 From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 1834 From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 181 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1278 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 974 From State Government as Amended

HB 1839 From State Government as Committed

HB 1885 From State Government as Committed

SB 429 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 497 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 527 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 815 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 838 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 654 From Finance Reported as Committed

SB 379 From State Government as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HR 69

HR 75

HB 974

HB 1201

HB 1646

HB 1746

HB 1818

HB 1820

HB 1843

HB 1885

SB 146

SB 654

SB 753

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 224 A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study and establish an advisory committee to review and analyze the opportunities for and benefits of agrivoltaic farming systems in this Commonwealth. 102-101 A03201 (RAPP) 101-102 (Failed) A03202 (KEPHART) 101-102 (Failed) HR 279 A Resolution extending in whole the disaster emergency declared on June 12, 2023, and extended in whole by the General Assembly until November 1, 2023, by Senate Resolution No. 136, and further extended in whole by the General Assembly for an additional 120 calendar days from November 1, 2023, by House Resolution No. 197, in response to the collapse of the northbound bridge and severe compromise of the southbound bridge on Interstate 95 in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County. 179-24

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.