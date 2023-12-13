GetSetUp Unveils 2024 Content Campaign: "Pathways to Possibilities"

About

GetSetUp is an online community of older adults who want to learn, connect with others, and unlock new life experiences. GetSetUp partners with entities such as state and local government agencies, health providers, and community organizations to offer live programming taught by peers who are experts in their field, social hours hosted by community members, and special events with speakers who directly address areas of interest to older adults. Classes are taught in English, Spanish, Hindi, and Mandarin by older adults on a highly interactive, custom-built video platform where participants can connect during and in between classes. The company's investors are specialists in the education and AgeTech sectors, including Primetime Partners, ReThink Education, and Cowboy Ventures. To learn more, visit www.getsetup.io

http://www.getsetup.io