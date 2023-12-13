Submit Release
Life Lessons From “The Casino Down the Street”

"The Casino Down the Street" by Matt Shea

COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Casino Down the Street,” the new book by Matt Shea, distills a three-year study on casinos and the overall dangers of gambling addiction.

While researching the book, Shea decided to “get in the saddle” and gamble (despite repeated warnings from his father) and soon became addicted. With spiritual intervention, he “got on the wagon” and used his experiences to write this book in hopes it would help the reader and/or their family.

In addition to his personal experiences, Shea also examines:
• How a casino ticks
• The types of gamblers
• Are you addicted
• Do casinos intentionally hook patrons
• Why the “golden years” are a golden goose for casinos

Most of Shea’s earlier books are novels based on true experiences. He credits the success of his books to his family. The values that were instilled throughout his childhood gave him the strong sense of justice that is conveyed through his writings. The Shea family is only an average American family from an average neighborhood. Their secret is that they are close-knit and accept others.

“The Casino Down the Street” is available in softcover (ISBN 978-1-63868-140-3) and eBook (ISBN 978-1-63868-141-0) at Virtualbookworm.com, Amazon.com, and Barnesandnoble.com. The book can also be ordered from most bookstores around the United States and United Kingdom. More information can be found at the author’s website, mattsheabooks.com.

Bobby Bernshausen
VBW
+1 877-376-4955
