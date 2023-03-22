The Devil is in the Details in ‘Pavlov’

The new book, "Pavlov," by author Matt Shea.

UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I will accept anything that showers me with gifts,” says Sadie Collins with outstretched arms as she makes an “oath” to the universe. That’s the beginning of “Pavlov,” the new book by Matt Shea.

Sadie soon “finds” a stunning yet spooky slot machine that begins fulfilling her wishes – and turning her life upside down. Known as “Pavlov,” the machine demands allegiance for its magic … or there will be Hell to pay. When Sadie seeks a pastor’s help, she discovers a parishioner who had fallen under a similar spell. Will God-given talent and wisdom prevail against demonic trickery?

Matt Shea is a developing author greatly inspired by the writings of Andy Griffith and focuses on the common folk that small towns are made of. He credits the success of his books to his family. The values that were instilled throughout his childhood gave him the strong sense of justice that is conveyed through his writings. The Shea family is only an average American family from an average neighborhood. Their secret is that they are close knit and accept others.

“Pavlov is available in softcover (ISBN 978-1-63868-105-2) and eBook (ISBN 978-1-63868-106-9) at Virtualbookworm.com, Amazon.com, and Barnesandnoble.com. The book can also be ordered from most bookstores around the United States and United Kingdom. More information can be found at the author’s website, mattsheabooks.com.

