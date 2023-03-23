New Book Questions if Arimasen is a Nation, Planet or State of Mind

"Arimasen," the new book by Michael Hoffman

UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “What is Arimasen?" That's the first mystery to be solved in this new novel by Michael Hoffman.

The tale opens as a love story. Neil Grass, abandoned son of the scapegrace biochemist founder of the Immortality Research Center, is in love. His love turns to murder – if it was committed. If not, not. The shadows thicken.

He crosses paths with “Rose” – author-to-be of Arimasen – and acquires a destiny. But destiny, he will discover, is not of this world. Nor of any world. Of what then? Of Arimasen. There, therefore, his soul is bound. And ours. With a large cast of unforgettable characters.

Michael Hoffman is Canadian by birth, Japanese by adoption. His previous books include "Cipangu, Golden Cipangu: Essays in Japanese History;" "In the Land of the Kami: A Journey into the Hearts of Japan;" the fiction collection "Other Words;" and "Fuji, Sinai, Olympos" (essays).

“Arimasen,” says Hoffman, “does not begin and will not end.” A second “edition” will follow in 2024, a third in 2025, and so on. “It will end,” says the author, “when I do.”

"Arimasen" is available in softcover (ISBN 978-1-63868-101-4) and eBook (978-1-637868-100-7) from Virtualbookworm.com, Amazon.com, and Barnesandnoble.com. The book can also be ordered from most bookstores around the United States and United Kingdom.

