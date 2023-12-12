Orange County judge denies cities' challenge to LA bail policy

(Subscription required) The lawsuit in Orange County is a "backdoor challenge" to an injunction to the countywide bail schedule issued by a judge in Los Angeles, Orange County Superior Court Judge William D. Claster wrote in his ruling issued Dec. 11.
