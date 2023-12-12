St Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Multiple Charges, Multiple Agencies

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A4009129 & 23LV001491

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury, Lyndonville Police Department

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/12/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hospital Dr near Shippee Eyecare

VIOLATIONS:

VSP STJ: Arrest on Warrant, Criminal DLS, Violation Conditions of Release, Unlawful Mischief.

Lyndonville PD: Violation Conditions of Release, Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Alicia Mitchell

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/12/23 at approximately 1005 hours, Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks came across a vehicle off the road on Hospital Dr near Shippee Eye Care. The operator was identified as Alicia Mitchell (34) of Sutton, VT. Mitchell, had an active arrest warrant issued in August 2023 for Failure to Appear at an arraignment with bail set at $100.

While speaking with Mitchell, Troopers learned she had court ordered conditions of release to not drive a motor vehicle and her driver's license was criminally suspended.

Officers from Lyndonville Police Department notified Troopers on scene that they were looking for Mitchell as she reportedly shoplifted from Kinney Drugs in Lyndonville at approximately 0952 hours. Mitchell had court order conditions not to enter Kinney Drugs in Lyndonville.

Mitchell was taken into the custody and transported to the St Johnsbury Barracks for processing. At the barracks Mitchell destroyed property in the processing room.

After Mitchell was processed, she was transported to Caledonia County Superior Court on the arrest warrant where Judge Michael Kainen struck the $100 bail of the warrant and released her on conditions of release.

Mitchell was flash cited into Caledonia County Superior Court for 12/13/23 at approximately 1230 hours for both VSP's and Lyndonville PD's charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/23

COURT: Caledonia Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT:NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.