Oklahoma Route 66 Grant Opening December 2023

Beginning Dec. 15, 2023, the initial application period for the Oklahoma Route 66 Grant program will open, making $6.6 million in funding available to municipalities, nonprofits and government entities located on Route 66. This unprecedented opportunity was created by the Oklahoma Legislature to revitalize and restore Oklahoma’s historic stretch of Route 66. Grant oversight will be administered by the Oklahoma Route 66 Commission, which is comprised of Oklahomans who live and work on the Mother Road. The application period will close on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at 5 p.m.

“The Oklahoma Route 66 Grant program is an opportunity to bring new life to Oklahoma’s stretch of Route 66,” said Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell. “Fifty-two percent of sales tax collected in Oklahoma is from our communities along Route 66. With the centennial celebration quickly approaching, there has never been a better time to invest in the Mother Road. I am excited to see the unique project ideas and how they will bring new economic development to Oklahoma.”

To be eligible, projects must support historic preservation or promote economic development on Route 66. Projects may be used for capital investments and/or a very limited number of promotional purposes. Examples of possible projects could be placemaking, facility enhancement, preservation efforts, new construction, planning, research, signage, etc. Oklahoma Route 66 Grant requests must range from $25,000 to $2 million.

A Zoom webinar will be presented on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. for eligible communities to learn more about the grant application process. The following Zoom link can be used to join the webinar: https://okcommerce.zoomgov.com/j/1616031051