S.D. Highway 46 to Reopen to Through Traffic Near Irene

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023

Contact: Greg Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Brian Wenisch at 605-668-2929

IRENE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) announced that S.D. Highway 46, from U.S. Highway 81 to the west edge of the City of Irene, is scheduled to reopen to through traffic on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. This portion of Highway 46 has been closed to through traffic since April 2023.

The temporary surfacing consists of a chip sealed blotter for the first four and one-half miles east of the Highway 81 junction. The remaining seven and one-half miles will be gravel surfacing treated with dust control chloride. Motorists should expect a rough road, loose gravel, and no pavement marking for the gravel surface portion of the project. A posted reduced speed limit of 55 mph will be in effect until final paving operations are completed during the summer of 2024.

The prime contractor will be responsible for maintenance of the gravel surfacing. Snow and ice removal operations will be performed by SDDOT crews.

The prime contractor for the $19.3 million project is Foothills Contracting of Webster, SD. Additional details about the project are available online at https://dot.sd.gov/irene-pcn-04x4.

