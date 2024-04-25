For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Contact:

Anna Rywelski, Project Engineer, 605-995-8120

Traffic Pattern Shift Scheduled for S.D. Highway 37 in Mitchell



MITCHELL, S.D. – Beginning on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, traffic on S.D. Highway 37 will shift to a two-way traffic pattern in the southbound lanes in Mitchell. The traffic pattern change will be in effect from the south side of the Lake Mitchell Spillway, in front of the Water Treatment Plant, to just north of National Guard Road. This traffic pattern switch will allow crews to begin the reconstruction of the northbound lanes on Highway 37.

A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment throughout the work zone. Motorists should expect congestion, slower speeds, and turning traffic during the lane closures. Motorists should be prepared for delays through the work zone.



The prime contractor for the $32.3 million project is Michels Road & Stone, Inc. of Brownsville, WI. The overall completion date for the multi-year project is November 2025.

For more information, contact Anna Rywelski, Project Engineer, at 605-995-8120 or via email at Anna.Rywelski@state.sd.us.

Construction Project Page:

Find the latest information about the project at https://dot.sd.gov/mitchell-hwy37-pcn-05uy.

Construction Text Alert Option:

For updates on major traffic changes during the project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, text “MITCHELL37” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-