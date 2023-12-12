Glen Carbon Senior Center Wins State Award

ILLINOIS, December 12 - GLEN CARBON, Ill. - The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is recognizing the Glen Carbon Senior and Community Center as the recipient of a 2023 Governor's Engaging Aging Award, presented annually to up to 13 community organizations that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact in the lives of older adults over the past year.

"The Glen Carbon Senior and Community Center is a vibrant hub of programming, events, and opportunities for social engagement" said IDoA Director Paula Basta. "It also connects older adults with critical community services that can help them stay healthy and independent. Members had so many good things to say about the center and its dedicated staff that I'm confident the Glen Carbon Senior and Community Center is the perfect choice for this award."

The Glen Carbon Senior Group has delivered resources and programming to Glen Carbon and its surrounding communities since 1998. The Senior Group played an integral part in the construction of the Glen Carbon Senior and Community Center, established in 2000 and located at 157 N. Main Street.

"I have been going to the center since its doors opened in 2000," said Glen Carbon resident Donna Cralley. "All the employees have been friendly and helpful. I have talked to many people from different senior centers, and no one is as nice as the staff of the Glen Carbon Senior Center."

Program offerings for older adults include chair yoga, art classes, bingo, bridge, and weekly meetings of the Senior Group, whose membership includes around 50 active members. The center also offers free transportation services to Glen Carbon residents with disabilities and those aged 65 or older to help them get to doctor's appointment, go grocery shopping, or run errands in the tri-town area of Glen Carbon, Edwardsville, and Maryville.

"I really like the bus because it makes it possible for me to go places without having to ask my family," said Cralley.

AgeSmart Community Resources CEO Joy Paeth, who nominated the center for recognition, highlights its wide range of activities for community members of all ages, including a grant matching program that provides utility assistance to moderate-income residents and families. As of March 2023, the program, called Warm Neighbors, Cool Friends, had assisted more than 1,000 households. Paeth also points out that the center regularly hosts local Boy Scout troops, Kiwanis club meetings, and many neighborhood HOAs.

"The Glen Carbon Community Center is a focal point for the community," said Paeth. "Along with great activities, people can go to the center to find resources and answers to questions."

Paeth, along with IDoA Director Paula Basta, will co-host an award ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 12:30

p.m. at the Glen Carbon Senior and Community Center, located at 157 N. Main St. The ceremony is open to the press.

About IDoA: IDoA serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity, and quality of life. For information about the Department's programs and services for older adults and persons with disabilities, visit https://ilaging.illinois.gov/ or contact the Senior HelpLine toll-free at 1-800-252-8966, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.