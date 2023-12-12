Tuesday, December 12
Gov. Inslee proposes another $941 million for clean energy, climate action in WA
Gov. Jay Inslee proposed on Monday another $941 million for action on climate change, including environmental justice, clean energy and transportation projects, in his 2024 supplemental budget. The budget would tap into stronger-than-expected revenue from the state’s carbon-pricing program. The proposal comes toward the end of the first year of the program that makes the state’s largest emitters of greenhouse gases pay for their pollution. It would add to the $2.1 billion already allocated by lawmakers during the 2023 session for the next two years toward climate and clean energy projects. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Ellen M. Banner)
Ombuds program in King County gives those experiencing homelessness an ally in navigating system, resolving problems
The ombuds program was established by the King County Regional Homelessness Authority last year. The program helps people navigate a tangled network of assistance and resolve problems they encounter along the way. The idea for the Seattle-based homeless ombuds program, which employs five people, was conceived in 2019. It’s designed to act as a human resource, investigation and network hub. As of November, 431 people had reached out to the program: 330 sought support and facilitation, 76 submitted complaints and 25 had general comments or concerns. Continue reading at The Columbian. (Joshua Hart)
Kitsap’s first one-stop drug recovery center in Poulsbo aims to break cycle of addiction
It’s been over a month since the North Kitsap Recovery Resource Center opened to fill the need for substance dependency treatment in the north country. At the resource center, those in need of treatment can walk into the center at 19351 8th Avenue NE in Poulsbo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays and Thursdays, or call for services, at no cost. There, visitors can access peer support, nursing, substance use disorder evaluations, mental health appointment assistance and counseling, computers, laundry, Narcan and medications for opioid use disorder and alcohol addiction. It is all free, with the only requirements being an interest in recovery or a criminal charge in North Kitsap or Bainbridge Island. Continue reading at Kitsap Sun.
