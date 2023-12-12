Guangzhou Churches and Hong Kong Anglican Church Exchange on Liturgy

Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui (HKSKH) participated in a seminar focusing on church liturgy in Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province.

On December 8, a delegation of eight people, including the Most Revd Andrew Chan, archbishop and primate of HKSKH, the bishop of the diocese of Western Kowloon, and the Rt Revd Matthias Der, bishop of the Diocese of Hong Kong Island, attended the exchange, reported Guangzhou CC&TSPM. This event aimed to promote the ongoing friendship and cultural exchanges between the Guangdong and Hong Kong churches, strengthen the practice and exploration of the sinicization of Christian liturgy, enrich the worship services, and boost the healthy development of the church.

Spanning two days, this meeting mainly focused on the themes of liturgical structure, holy order structure, ordination, ordination liturgy, liturgical clothing, church system, and operation. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions through pastoral experience sharing, liturgical practice, and question-and-answer sessions.

In the next stage, Guangzhou CC&TSPM will continue exchanges and cooperation with the HKSKH in the areas of sinicization of Christianity, pastoral care, system construction, and talent nurturing. Both parties agreed to promote the localization of Christian liturgy, foster mutual learning among young and middle-aged pastors, and strengthen the construction of theological thoughts with contributions to exchanges and integration among the Christian community in the Greater Bay Area.