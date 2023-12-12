Maple Ridge Public Notice

In accordance with a City of Maple Ridge Policy under Section 67 and 94 of the Community Charter, the City of Maple Ridge intends to return the following item to the finder if unclaimed by 4:00 p.m., Monday, December 18th, 2023:

- sum of money

The rightful owner may claim this item by contacting the Clerk’s Department and correctly describing the article to our satisfaction.

Claudia Bevacqua Clerk 3

Tel: 604-463-5221

Dated the 8th day of December, 2023.

11995 Haney Place,

Maple Ridge BC V2X 6A9

