DCS celebrates National Adoption Month, encourages families to open their hearts and homes to children in need
Phoenix, AZ (November 1, 2023)
Every year, hundreds of children in Arizona's foster care system eagerly await the day they can call a loving family their own.
The Arizona Department of Child Safety makes it as easy as possible to connect a child in need with their forever family.
Adoption is the legal process of becoming the parent of a child. By opening your heart and home to an adoptive child, you not only provide them with a loving environment but also give them a chance to heal from neglect and abuse. The impact goes both ways, as they will undoubtedly change your life too!
With November being National Adoption Month, here are five things to know about adopting a child from DCS care:
-
Children of every age want a family.
Children enter foster care through no fault of their own. They become eligible for adoption because their parents are unable to safely care for them and a court determines the best option for a child is an adoptive home. Children of all ages are waiting for a family to welcome them into their homes.
You can view the bios of some of the children looking for a forever family by visiting Arizona’s Heart Gallery.
-
Everyone is initially eligible to adopt.
Any adult resident of Arizona aged 18 years and older is eligible to adopt. A person can be married, unmarried, divorced, widowed, or legally separated.
-
Certification is required in Arizona.
Adoptive parents must become certified by the court prior to adopting a child. The certification process includes:
- Completing a written application
- Attending an adoption orientation and training
- Passing a criminal history and child abuse background check
- Verifying you can support a child financially and emotionally
-
The process is free.
While private adoptions can cost thousands of dollars, you don’t have to pay to adopt a child from DCS. In fact, in many cases depending on the child’s needs they may be eligible to receive a monthly adoption subsidy until the child turns 18. In addition, DCS provides for the child’s health insurance and covers the costs for an adoption attorney.
-
You can start the process today.
You can begin the adoption process now by watching orientation videos on the DCS website. The videos provide an overview of the process for both adoption and foster care. You can also email or call us at 1-877 KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633) if you have questions about the adoption process.