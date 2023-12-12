Pre-register for MAC training by Dec. 27 for commercial applications

DES MOINES -- Beginning Jan. 4, 2024, commercial manure applicators can fulfill annual training for manure applicator certification (MAC) requirements at 73 locations in Iowa. Most locations offer training from 9 a.m. to noon, with doors opening at 8:30 a.m.

“Be sure to pre-register by Dec. 27 with your county Extension office,” says Jeff Prier, DNR MAC coordinator. “Walk-ins will not be allowed. New this year will be 10 locations combined with confinement applicators to provide an in-person opportunity for commercial applicators. Check the postcard commercial applicators received or the IMMAG website if you are interested in attending one of these locations.”

Register at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office in the county where you will attend. There is no fee for the workshop.

Two-hour training sessions for Confinement Site Applicators begins Jan. 16 and continues through Feb. 27. Training sessions are offered throughout the state.

Dry and solid manure handlers can pick from five training sessions in February, which meet the requirements for both commercial and confinement manure applicators.

Those unable to attend a scheduled session can:

Find more information from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach at the Iowa Manure Management Action Group website under the Commercial or Confinement applicator pages.

To learn more about MAC, visit DNR’s manure applicator webpage or contact your local DNR field office.