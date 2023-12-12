Governor Abbott Appoints Johnson To Texas Commission On Fire Protection

TEXAS, December 12 - December 12, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Michael Johnson to the Texas Commission on Fire Protection for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Commission develops and enforces statewide fire service standards and provides education and assistance to the industry.

Michael Johnson of Texas City is a career advisor for BakerRipley. He is a member of the National Association of Realtors and the Houston Association of Realtors. He previously was a high school graphic design teacher at Cy-Fair Independent School District, served as president of the African American and African Ancestry Project, and volunteered as an art teacher at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church and the City ArtWorks organization. Johnson received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Master of Arts in Criminology from Sam Houston State University.