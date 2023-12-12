Pothole Repairs Prompt Lane Closure on Interstate 24 in Coffee County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Motorists traveling on I-24 in Coffee County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have a temporary impact on traffic.

On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, from 7:00 pm through 2:00 am CST, Tennessee Department of Transportation crews will be performing pothole repairs on I-24 West at Exit 97 that will require a temporary closure of the right lane.

This work is weather dependent. Drivers should expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information or follow us on X at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel. Drivers can follow https://twitter.com/RaeAnneTDOT for roadway information specific to the Greater Chattanooga and Upper Cumberland areas.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

# # #