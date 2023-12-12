Submit Release
InventionHome® Announces New Invention—Pool Bubble

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aaron H. of Dayton, PA is the creator of the Pool Bubble, a dome-style inflated cover for above ground pools. The cover is secured around the perimeter and features a bladder that can be filled with air to create the dome shape, effectively keeping debris and other environmental elements out of the pool water. The inflated dome allows debris to fall off the sides of the cover to ensure the water remains clear for use without having to manually skim the pool or use a vacuum.

To address issues associated with standard above ground pool covers, pool owners are opting for more advanced or custom-designed pool covers that offer enhanced durability, safety features, and ease of use. There is a growing demand for custom-sized and aesthetically pleasing pool covers that do not impact functionality and help keep environmental debris out of the pool both while the pool is open and during winter months.

Aaron was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Pool Bubble product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.

Companies interested in the Pool Bubble can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.



About InventionHome®

InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.

InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
email us here

