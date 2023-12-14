Town of Provincetown, MA, Advances Procurement Efficiency by Extending OpenGov Partnership
This upgrade promises a significant enhancement in efficiency and effectiveness for the Town's procurement activities.WAUWATOSA, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for a modern system to update its procurement processes, the Town of Provincetown, MA, began surveying the options. After an exhaustive search, the Town decided to extend its partnership with OpenGov, the leading provider of software solutions for the public sector.
Located just a few hours from Boston, the Town of Provincetown is committed to leveraging modern technology in its work. While looking for a new procurement platform, Town leadership wanted to find a system that could increase the speed of solicitation development and improve vendor engagement, thereby increasing efficiency across the board. It also wanted a platform that could help centralize contract management and enhance solicitation collaboration. OpenGov Procurement was chosen for its ability to automate processes, improve vendor experiences, and integrate advanced features, including streamlined solicitation development.
With OpenGov Procurement, the Town of Provincetown will soon have access to a host of improvements: a centralized contract management system, automated reminders to streamline workflows, and a superior vendor experience. This upgrade promises a significant enhancement in efficiency and effectiveness for the Town's procurement activities.
The Town of Provincetown joins a growing list of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov’s innovative solutions, designed to address the unique challenges faced by government entities in managing the procurement process efficiently and effectively.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here