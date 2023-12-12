Submit Release
Commissioner Makin Meets with Westbrook High School Future Teachers Academy Students

Commissioner Pender Makin met with the inaugural class of the Future Teachers Academy at Westbrook High School this week. The Academy allows students to explore the teaching profession while still in high school. The experience includes a faculty-directed seminar to explore issues around teaching and education and field-based experiences in school settings. Students spend time every week with a host teacher and prepare and teach their own lesson plans.

Students in this initial cohort are gaining classroom experience in first grade, fourth grade, fifth-grade physical education, ninth-grade science, and ninth-grade social studies.

The Academy provides students with hands-on experience in Westbrook classrooms to explore the ins and outs of teaching, college credit, and a special diploma certificate. Students will continue to receive mentoring support once they graduate, opportunities for student teaching while in college, and the promise of an interview for a Westbrook teaching position when they are ready to pursue their career in education.

The Westbrook Teachers Academy is a fantastic example of Maine “grow your own” efforts to build and sustain the teacher workforce and nurture the passion that students have for teaching.

