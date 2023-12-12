Wabanaki Studies Website Revamped to Include Curriculum, Units, Lessons, Activities, and More!

After months of collaboration between Wabanaki advisors and educators from across the state, under the direction of the Wabanaki Studies Specialist, Brianne Lolar (Panawahpskek), the website has been revamped to include a plethora of new resources.

Some of the many features include:

Links to 7 Wabanaki Studies MOOSE (Maine Online Open-Source Education platform) modules with accompanying resources

Additional Wabanaki Studies curriculum, units, lessons, and resources

Traditional Knowledge Keepers Directory

Wabanaki Studies Specialist office hours sign up

Resource database

Monthly spotlight with new resources

This work is deliberately designed to be taught year-round. As with all great, meaningful teaching, it is interdisciplinary, connecting with topics that are already being taught, and strengthens learning. Spend some time with all of the resources and find ways to teach this in a deliberate way throughout the entire year. Reach out to the Wabanaki Studies Specialist, Brianne Lolar to share the great things you are already doing, things you have learned along the way, and ways you and your students have grown!

https://www.maine.gov/doe/innovation/wabanakistudies