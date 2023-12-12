Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,511 in the last 365 days.

Wabanaki Studies Website Revamped to Include Curriculum, Units, Lessons, Activities, and More!

After months of collaboration between Wabanaki advisors and educators from across the state, under the direction of the Wabanaki Studies Specialist, Brianne Lolar (Panawahpskek), the website has been revamped to include a plethora of new resources.

Some of the many features include:

  • Links to 7 Wabanaki Studies MOOSE (Maine Online Open-Source Education platform) modules with accompanying resources
  • Additional Wabanaki Studies curriculum, units, lessons, and resources
  • Traditional Knowledge Keepers Directory
  • Wabanaki Studies Specialist office hours sign up
  • Resource database
  • Monthly spotlight with new resources

This work is deliberately designed to be taught year-round. As with all great, meaningful teaching, it is interdisciplinary, connecting with topics that are already being taught, and strengthens learning. Spend some time with all of the resources and find ways to teach this in a deliberate way throughout the entire year. Reach out to the Wabanaki Studies Specialist, Brianne Lolar to share the great things you are already doing, things you have learned along the way, and ways you and your students have grown!

https://www.maine.gov/doe/innovation/wabanakistudies

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Wabanaki Studies Website Revamped to Include Curriculum, Units, Lessons, Activities, and More!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more