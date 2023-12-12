TOSLA Nutricosmetics is Now a B Corporation

TOSLA Nutricosmetics is a B Corporation NOW TOSLA's reflection its dedication to social and environmental responsibility.

The certification recognizes TOSLA Nutricosmetics' dedication to social and environmental sustainability, transparency, and accountability.

As a company rooted in innovation and pushing for change in the industry, achieving B Corp certification is a natural progression for us” — Primož Artač

AJDOVSCINA, SLOVENIA, December 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tosla Nutricosmetics, a leader in the innovative nutricosmetics industry, is proud to announce that it has been certified as a B Corporation , joining a global community of companies committed to redefining success in business. The demanding B Corp certification highlights Tosla Nutricosmetics' ongoing commitment to higher standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.In a significant achievement for a development and manufacturing company, Tosla Nutricosmetics has officially received B Corp certification. This recognition is a testament to the company’s dedication to not just being the best in the world, but being the best for the world. Through rigorous assessments, Tosla Nutricosmetics has demonstrated its commitment to initiatives that go beyond product quality and performance to encompass broader ethical, environmental, and community values.“As a company rooted in innovation and pushing for change in the industry, achieving B Corp certification is a natural progression for us," said Primož Artač , CEO and founder of Tosla Nutricosmetics. "This certification is not just an accolade; it’s a reflection of our mission to drive positive change within the beauty industry and beyond. If we’re here to redefine how we should approach beauty through a different product approach , it’s our job to also do it in the right way, not forgetting about the people and the planet.”Tosla Nutricosmetics has always been at the forefront of innovation in the beauty industry. With a focus on creating high-performance liquid supplements for skincare, the company has led the way in combining scientific research with sustainable practices. From sourcing eco-friendly and up-cycled ingredients to implementing responsible manufacturing processes, Tosla Nutricosmetics has consistently demonstrated that beauty products and sustainability can go hand in hand.The B Corp certification is a rigorous assessment conducted by the non-profit B Lab. It covers all aspects of a company’s operations, including its impact on its workers, customers, community, and the environment. Tosla Nutricosmetics joins an elite group of companies worldwide that have been certified, underscoring its commitment to verified social and environmental performance standards."This milestone is just the beginning," added Dolores Hartig, who led the certification initiative at Tosla Nutricosmetics. "Our journey towards sustainability and ethical business is ongoing. We will continue to innovate, not only in our product offerings but also in how we operate as a responsible, community-focused company."

In a world where businesses are recognizing the power of positive impact, we are proud to stand among those committed to using business as a force for good.