The Flight & Ground Operations Diploma is extended and the price is frozen until 31 December 2023

SOFIA, BULGARIA, December 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online has updated the Flight & Ground Operations Diploma, adding EASA Regulation 1178/2011 Including EASA Part FCL , with the pricing held at €515 until 31 December 2023.This Diploma Program includes 11 comprehensive courses covering essential Aviation Flight & Ground Operations topics. It offers the following:1. (EU) Regulation 965/12 Training Essentials with VO - Enhances aviation expertise(€85)2. EASA Ground OPS Post Holder Training - Provides advanced operational insight (€85)3. Aviation FOD Awareness Training - Prepares for Foreign Object Damage prevention (€63)4. Introduction to MMEL and MEL - Provides insight into EASA MMEL/MEL Regulatory Requirements (€85)5. Fatigue Risk Management Systems Essentials - Prepares for Safer Operations (€85)6. SMS for Accountable Managers, Nominated Post Holders, and Key Executives - Provides understanding of SMS concepts and principles (€85)7. Quality & Safety Root Cause Analysis Within an EASA Environment Foundation - Offers in-depth insights into Aviation Root Cause challenges (€63)8. Aviation Security Introduction for Non-Security Aviation Staff - Enhances awareness for a safer environment (€63)9. EASA Part SPA – Specific Approvals for Industry & Regulatory Authorities - Implements Quality Control Processes and Procedures related to SPA (€125)10. Aircraft Ramp Safety and Ramp Human Factors Initial Training - Provides Ramp Safety knowledge boost (€125)11. EASA Regulation 1178/2011 Including EASA Part FCL – Provides detailed understanding of Regulation EU 1178/2011 - NEW (€170)Notes:The courses, if purchased individually, would cost €1034, but are offered collectively for €515. Upon completion, participants receive a Hard Copy Diploma. Deferred payment options are available, with details at team@sassofia.com.This program supports individuals aiming to progress in the aviation industry. Enrollment in Sofema Online’s Diploma program is open.