The Flight & Ground Operations Diploma is extended and the price is frozen until 31 December 2023

SOL has enhanced the Flight & Ground OPS Diploma by adding the Reg. 1178/2011 Including EASA Part FCL course. The cost is set at €515 until the end of 2023.

SOFIA, BULGARIA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online has updated the Flight & Ground Operations Diploma, adding EASA Regulation 1178/2011 Including EASA Part FCL, with the pricing held at €515 until 31 December 2023.

This Diploma Program includes 11 comprehensive courses covering essential Aviation Flight & Ground Operations topics. It offers the following:

1. (EU) Regulation 965/12 Training Essentials with VO - Enhances aviation expertise(€85)
2. EASA Ground OPS Post Holder Training - Provides advanced operational insight (€85)
3. Aviation FOD Awareness Training - Prepares for Foreign Object Damage prevention (€63)
4. Introduction to MMEL and MEL - Provides insight into EASA MMEL/MEL Regulatory Requirements (€85)
5. Fatigue Risk Management Systems Essentials - Prepares for Safer Operations (€85)
6. SMS for Accountable Managers, Nominated Post Holders, and Key Executives - Provides understanding of SMS concepts and principles (€85)
7. Quality & Safety Root Cause Analysis Within an EASA Environment Foundation - Offers in-depth insights into Aviation Root Cause challenges (€63)
8. Aviation Security Introduction for Non-Security Aviation Staff - Enhances awareness for a safer environment (€63)
9. EASA Part SPA – Specific Approvals for Industry & Regulatory Authorities - Implements Quality Control Processes and Procedures related to SPA (€125)
10. Aircraft Ramp Safety and Ramp Human Factors Initial Training - Provides Ramp Safety knowledge boost (€125)
11. EASA Regulation 1178/2011 Including EASA Part FCL – Provides detailed understanding of Regulation EU 1178/2011 - NEW (€170)
More details are available on this page

Notes:
The courses, if purchased individually, would cost €1034, but are offered collectively for €515. Upon completion, participants receive a Hard Copy Diploma. Deferred payment options are available, with details at team@sassofia.com.

This program supports individuals aiming to progress in the aviation industry. Enrollment in Sofema Online’s Diploma program is open.

Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
+359 59 433 870
team@sassofia.com
