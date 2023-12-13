A dive into the Extraordinary: 24 Life-Affirming Travel Experiences for 2024

Voted by Rough Guides readers Curated by Rough Guides editors

Experiential travel is set to be huge in 2024." — René Frey, CEO

Rough Guides is shining a spotlight on the kind of travel moments that have the power to stay with a person forever, as they present a first-of-its-kind list:

24 life-affirming travel experiences for 2024 – voted by readers

To create this original experience-focused list, Rough Guides readers were asked to share the travel moments that have raised their pulses, tantalised their taste-buds and left them feeling on top of the world. From hundreds of responses, Rough Guides editors curated a list of 24 experiences, to encourage readers to seek transformative experiences in the coming year, and beyond. From exploring caves in South Dakota to glamping during a thunderstorm in Kent, the list covers a range of travel types, budgets and destinations – plus quotes from the readers who submitted them. This new guide embodies Rough Guides’ longstanding commitment to helping travellers experience as much of the world as they can.

Highlights of the Rough Guides list include:

- Be romanced by rail adventure on Uzbekistan’s Soviet-style trains

- Unexpectedly dine with curious bush babies in Kenya

- Hike along water channels in an ancient subtropical rainforest in Madeira

- Come face-to-face with Atlantic puffins on Pembrokeshire’s trails

Rough Guides CEO René Frey says:

"When we remember our favourite trips, it’s often a particular moment that stands out. That’s why we decided to put experiences - rather than destinations - centre stage for this guide. And who better to ask about extraordinary travel moments than our worldly-wise readers? As usual, they didn’t disappoint! Experiential travel is set to be huge in 2024, and when it comes to finding inspiration for a trip, this fascinating and uplifting guide is the perfect place to start."

Complete list of Rough Guides’ 24 life-affirming travel experiences to try in 2024:

1. See snow monkeys in Nagano, Japan

2. Swim in the Black Lake, Montenegro

3. Soak up summertime art in the Verbier, Switzerland

4. Dine with bush babies in Kenya's Shimba Hills

5. Relish rum on a Santiago de Cuba roof terrace

6. Encounter puffins in Pembrokeshire

7. Take a South Dakota cave tour

8. Go glamping with kids in Kent

9. Ski Red Mountain in British Columbia, Canada

10. Live your best Lisbon life on a food tour

11. Be dazzled by dolphins in Mallorca

12. Chill out in hot springs in the Philippines

13. Marvel at scarlet ibises in Trinidad

14. Camel trek in Erg Chebbi, Morocco

15. Be romanced by a rail adventure in Uzbekistan

16. Feast in a Costa Rican rainforest

17. Enjoy exhilarating opera in Palermo, Sicily

18. Gorge lionfish on a Grand Cayman beach

19. Encounter elephants in Bangkok

20. Take a different track to Machu Picchu, Peru

21. Uncover wine culture in Calvi, Corsica

22. Savour acai berries in Paraty, Brazil

23. Hike yourself happy in Madeira

24. Witness a total eclipse on 8th April 2024

