Beyond the Ordinary: Rough Guides Highlights Exploration with New A-Z Travel Anthology

Cover Rough Guide to A to Z of Travel Inside Rough Guide to A to Z of Travel

Discover practical travel insights in 'The A-Z of Travel,' a diverse guide for all, minus the hype.

The new Rough Guide to the A–Z of Travel perfectly embodies our ethos of authenticity, practicality, and inspiration. It's a fun and engaging resource that caters to diverse travel preferences.” — Sarah Clark, Head of Publishing

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rough Guides is pleased to introduce "The Rough Guide to the A-Z of Travel," a new addition to the Inspiration range. This anthology presents a curated collection of global destinations, accommodating various budgets.

Covering hidden tropical spots, urban centers, and rural getaways, the A-Z compendium caters to a range of travel preferences, from budget-conscious backpackers to mid-budget holiday-makers and luxury travelers. The guide, organized alphabetically with three destinations for each letter, offers a practical approach by categorizing entries based on budget levels. It provides readers with an overview of each destination's unique features, along with practical recommendations for dining, lodging, and exploration.

In summary, "The Rough Guide to the A-Z of Travel" serves as a resource for travel tips and recommendations. The visual appeal of the anthology, combined with its informative content, makes it useful for a diverse audience. With a focus on authenticity and practicality, Rough Guides aims to provide a valuable resource for readers with varied travel preferences.

Sarah Clark, Head of Publishing at Rough Guides, affirms, "The new Rough Guide to the A–Z of Travel perfectly embodies our ethos of authenticity, practicality, and inspiration. It's a fun and engaging resource that caters to diverse travel preferences. With its stunning visuals and carefully selected destinations, we're confident it will resonate with readers and become a must-have coffee-table book."

"The Rough Guide to the A-Z of Travel" is positioned as more than just a publication; it's an exploration into travel. With its unique approach to presenting destinations, the guide aims to attract adventurers, travel enthusiasts, and literary connoisseurs. Rough Guides invites readers to reconsider their travel experiences through this distinct exploration of captivating destinations.

More information: press@roughguides.com

ENDS

Notes to editor:

For interviews, Rough Guides' Head of Publishing, Sarah Clark, or Rough Guides CEO René Frey, are available upon request.

About Rough Guides:

Established in 1970 as part of Apa Publications, Rough Guides is synonymous with practical travel tips and adventurous travellers. Apa’s publishing list includes hundreds of full-color print guidebooks, complemented by free e-book downloads. The tailored trip offering simplifies worldwide travel planning and booking by connecting travelers with local experts who manage the logistics. Apa provides comprehensive solutions and services for all the needs of a traveler.