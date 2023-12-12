Rough Guides reveals The 24 Best Places to Visit in 2024

Inspiring destinations from the Gower Peninsula to Guadeloupe - an expert curation

We turned to our most experienced editors and our network of in-destination experts to compile our list of 24 places to visit in 2024” — René Frey, CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspiring destinations from the Gower Peninsula to Guadeloupe

For 40+ years, Rough Guides has highlighted extraordinary destinations and helped travellers experience them - and 2024 will be no different. Today sees the release of Rough Guides’ anticipated list:

24 best destinations to visit in 2024

To compile this inspiring (and potentially divisive!) list, a panel of experienced guidebook editors and destination experts drew on their own experiences to bring travellers places close to their hearts, and which offer something special in 2024. The resulting list (see below) embodies Rough Guides’ commitment to authentic insight, meaningful travel and new adventures.

Surprising destinations on the Rough Guides list include:

- World’s first carbon negative country

- Safari in Sussex

- World’s first marine-protected area for sperm whales

Rough Guides CEO René Frey says:

"Readers tell us that it’s never been more important to seek expert advice before travelling. That’s why we turned to our most experienced editors and our network of in-destination experts to compile our list of 24 places to visit in 2024. The selections are based on personal experiences – places our panel is confident that readers will love. Some destinations were chosen because they offer something new in 2024 – like Malta, where travellers can experience an inaugural UNESCO-backed art celebration. We also feature places that present opportunities for greener travel – like Bhutan, where sustainable travel initiatives mean that every visitor makes a tangible contribution. When it comes to travel planning for the year ahead, nothing beats an informed and passionate personal recommendation – especially when it comes from Rough Guides!"

Complete list of Rough Guides’ 24 best destinations to visit in 2024:

- Gower Peninsula, Wales: A scenic adventure haven with limestone coasts, world-class water activities, and affordability.

- Arenal, Costa Rica: Offers volcano hikes, wildlife-watching, and diverse family-friendly activities.

- Yosemite National Park, California: Iconic landscapes, outdoor adventures, and natural wonders await.

- The Garden Route, South Africa: A road-trip paradise with beaches, forests, and adrenaline-pumping activities.

- Lake Bled, Slovenia: A fairy-tale destination with a mirror-like lake, mediaeval castle, and enchanting views.

- Trou d'Eau Douce, Mauritius: A laidback paradise with azure waters, historic charm, and access to Île Aux Cerfs.

- Ubud, Bali: Surrounded by lush landscapes, temples, and cultural experiences.

- West Bohemia, Czechia: A utopia for relaxing travel with spa towns, lush forests, and enchanting natural landscapes.

- Seville, Spain: A sensory delight with historic monuments, authentic cuisine, and flamenco performances.

- Takayama, Japan: Preserving Edo Period charm with old town exploration and sake brewery visits.

- Terre-de-Haut, Guadeloupe: A sophisticated Caribbean island with French-Creole cuisine and beautiful beaches.

- Taxco, Mexico: A pueblo mágico celebrated for its silversmith culture, colourful architecture, and vibrant festivals.

- Kefalonia, Greece: A family-friendly Greek island with beautiful beaches, subterranean adventures, and natural wonders.

- North Norfolk, UK: Vast sandy coastlines, deep history trails, and family-friendly attractions.

- Alentejo, Portugal: Dune-backed beaches, balloon trips, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites await in this diverse region.

- Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, Thailand: A laid back family-friendly beach with natural adventures and affordability.

- Ura Valley, Bhutan: A carbon-negative destination offering Himalayan adventures, cultural richness, and sustainability.

- Knepp Rewilding Project, England: A pioneer in rewilding, offering wildlife trails and unique accommodations.

- Hiriwadunna, Sri Lanka: Experience rural village life with local tours and a taste of Sri Lankan culture.

- UNESCO Trail, Scotland: Explore Scotland's natural and cultural wonders along the UNESCO Trail.

- Barcelona and Paris: Anticipate a new luxury train service connecting these iconic European cities.

- Dominica: Dive into the world's first marine protected area for sperm whales and explore its natural wonders.

- Malta: Enjoy the UNESCO-endorsed Malta Biennale and immerse yourself in art and culture.

- Giza, Egypt: Witness the grand opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, showcasing ancient artefacts and panoramic views.

ENDS -

Email press@roughguides.com for further information.

Notes to editor:

Rough Guides CEO René Frey is available for interviews

About Rough Guides

Founded in Singapore in 1970, Apa Publications is today an internationally-staffed company pushing the boundaries of what is expected of a travel publisher and constantly evolving to meet travellers’ needs. With two travel brands, Rough Guides synonymous with practical travel tips and adventurous travellers and Insight Guides with a highly-visual and cultural focus, Apa has been serving travellers for over 50 years, providing services in three areas: publishing, tailor-made trips and bespoke brand service solutions.

Apa’s combined publishing list comprises hundreds of full-colour print guidebooks coming in packages with free e-book downloads to support light packing and responsible travel.

The tailor-made trip offering makes planning and booking trips worldwide easy and hassle-free by matching travellers with local travel specialists who use their long standing insider knowledge to make each trip truly special.

Apa’s bespoke brand services offer solutions to create and deliver bespoke promotion campaigns for brands with access to a wide travel audience.

Whatever a traveller needs, Apa provides a solution and service to help.