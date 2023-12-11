Shop Local and Support your Parks & Public Lands

Press release from the Redwoods Park Conservancy:

Calling all friends of the redwoods: Redwood Parks Conservancy (RPC) is holding its annual Holiday Sale in their currently open park stores from December 11th – 24th, 2023!

Hurry in for 20% off all merchandise storewide or 25% off for all RPC members! RPC’s visitor center stores are a great source of books for all ages, locally made items and unique gifts from pottery to fog globes, outdoor wear, and many other gift items related to the natural and cultural history of our area. Support the redwoods by shopping with Redwood Parks Conservancy this holiday season!

Participating stores include Hiouchi Visitor Center on Highway 199, Kuchel Visitor Center in Orick, CA, Crescent City Information Center in Crescent City, CA, Prairie Creek Visitor Center off of Newton B. Drury Parkway, and U.S. Forest Service/Smith River National Recreation Area Visitor Center in Gasquet, CA.

Redwood Parks Conservancy (RPC) is the official non-profit partner of Redwood National and State Parks, Smith River National Recreation Area, Tolowa Dunes State Park, Sue-Meg State Park, Fort Humboldt State Park and other public lands along California’s far north coast. RPC’s mission is to foster understanding, enjoyment, and stewardship by providing support to its partner agencies – the National Park Service, California State Parks, and the U.S. Forest Service– all of whom are entrusted with the care of northern California’s public lands.

For more information, please contact us at [email protected].