Benchmark Gensuite Partners with Bemari to Improve Sustainability Services
Benchmark Gensuite®, provider of digital EHS & Sustainability solutions has announced its partnership with Bemari, a specialist Sustainability consultancy.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Gensuite®, provider of the industry-leading platform of digital Environmental Health & Safety & Sustainability solutions, has announced its partnership with Bemari, a specialist Sustainability consultancy based in London.
Bemari comprises a global team of specialists committed to creating a future based on regenerative principles. With a track record of driving transformative change in business, governmental bodies, and non-governmental organizations, they collaborate to empower change-makers across diverse sectors to address the triple threat of climate change, nature loss and pollution. Their collective expertise spans academic, commercial, and technical domains and helps them better navigate the intricate landscape of sustainability transitions while supporting business drivers. Key services provided by Bemari include environmental impact measurement including GHG and nature impacts, climate, nature & circularity strategy advisory and data-driven impact modelling, and sustainability disclosure support.
As a bespoke ESG/Sustainability consultancy, Bemari will serve as a valuable European resource for subscribers, offering localized, expert-level guidance on sustainability services. The partnership between Bemari and Benchmark Gensuite will boost the value of sustainability services for our European subscribers by combining our respective expertise and solutions.
“Bemari are excited to partner with Benchmark Gensuite and support a wide range of organisations in measuring, managing and reducing their environmental footprint,” said Marina Bradford, Director at Bemari. “Benchmark Gensuite offers a robust platform and powerful tools, and Bemari are glad to be able to help amplify their benefits.”
Peter Walsh, Director, ESG Market Strategy & Partnerships, Benchmark Gensuite said “This is a great partnership to have in place, Bemari have serious intellectual capacity around the science of sustainability and provide a great complement to our SaaS platform offer.”
Learn more about Benchmark Gensuite by visiting www.benchmarkgensuite.com. To learn more about Bemari, visit https://www.bemari.co.uk/.
About Benchmark Gensuite®
Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best-practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
Jen Redden
Benchmark Gensuite®
jen.redden@benchmarkdigital.com
