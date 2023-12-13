Animal Protection Organization Cracks the Truth on Alderfer Eggs

Alderfer's "Free roaming" hens

Animal Outlook, with Richman Law & Policy, sue Alderfer for “free-roaming” egg marketing claims

WASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal Outlook and Richman Law & Policy sued Alderfer Family Farm LLC and Alderfer Poultry Farm, Inc. (“Alderfer”) based on allegedly misleading and deceptive marketing claims it makes about its shell egg products [Case No. 2023-CAB-007338]. Alderfer, the complaint alleges, misleads consumers by marketing its eggs as laid by “Free Roaming” hens, when many of the egg-laying hens in Alderfer’s supply chain have no access at all. Animal Outlook and Richman Law & Policy are fighting to end this type of unlawful conduct directed at D.C. consumers under the District of Columbia Consumer Protection Procedures Act, and were assisted in drafting the Complaint by students with the

Harvard Law School Animal Law & Policy Clinic.

Although Alderfer claims its eggs are laid by “Free Roaming” hens, Animal Outlook alleges that Alderfer’s eggs are laid by hens who:

● have no meaningful outdoor access,

● will never touch natural ground cover such as dirt or grass,

● are intensely confined in crowded indoor barns for their entire lives, and, given these conditions,

● are unable to express natural chicken behaviors.

Even in the rare circumstance when Alderfer hens do have “outdoor access,” the Complaint alleges, they are crowded into small, wire-floored “porches” too tiny to accommodate more than a small percentage of the birds at once. The Complaint includes investigative imagery of these

porches at farms that partner with Alferfer.

“Animal agriculture sells a fantasy, knowing any decent person would be horrified by the cruel realities of the system, and many people refuse to buy animal products when they get the opportunity to learn the truth.” Cheryl Leahy, Executive Director of Animal Outlook said today. Alderfer eggs are produced in Pennsylvania and are sold throughout the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic, including in New York, D.C., and Pennsylvania.

To view the complaint, follow this link.

ABOUT ANIMAL OUTLOOK

Animal Outlook is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) animal advocacy organization based in Washington, DC, and Los Angeles, CA. It is strategically challenging animal agribusiness through undercover investigations, legal advocacy, corporate and food system reform, and disseminating information about the many harms of animal agriculture, empowering everyone to choose vegan. https://animaloutlook.org/

ABOUT RICHMAN LAW & POLICY

Richman Law & Policy is the leading law firm representing consumers and nonprofit organizations in legal advocacy challenging deceptive marketing claims regarding the “greenwashing” and “humanewashing” of animal products. Using consumer protection statutes and other legal tools, Richman Law & Policy has successfully brought numerous actions against companies and operations that deceive consumers about their alleged sustainability and animal

care practices.