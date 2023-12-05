New Investigation Reveals Shocking Conditions for Orangutans at Thai Zoos

Orangutans forced to box Orangutan lying on concrete in enclosure Orangutan chained at Thai Zoo

Leading LA based Animal Advocacy Group Lady Freethinker Documents Rampant Abuse of Critically Endangered Primates: Petition Signatures Needed!

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , USA , December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new investigation from animal protection nonprofit Lady Freethinker (LFT), in partnership with renowned photojournalist Aaron Gekoski, reveals shocking conditions for orangutans at Thai zoos, including the animals biting and clinging to the metal cage bars of their small enclosures, eating trash, and being forced to perform in “orangutan boxing” matches and other shows.



Lady Freethinker’s investigator visited 5 zoos in Thailand in September 2023 and found appaling, inadequate conditions at each one. You can download photos and video here.

The images reveal:

- Orangutans in filthy, barren enclosures littered with garbage.

- Animals lying listlessly on the floor of their concrete enclosures.

- One handler shouting at an orangutan named Tanja and handling her roughly by tugging on her arms, pulling her into position, and chaining her.

- An orangutan given a bag of potato chips to eat.

- Orangutans are forced to pose for “selfies,” including groping tourists’ breasts and groins.

“Orangutans deserve better than to be forced to perform and pose for the amusement of humans,” said Nina Jackel, founder and president of Lady Freethinker. “We’re calling on officials in Thailand to take a strong stand against cruelty by banning forced selfies with these intelligent animals and by ending all wild animal performances immediately.”

A primate expert reviewed LFT’s footage and commented on the animals’ suffering:

“There is no doubt that these orangutans in Thailand are suffering physically and psychologically from being kept under such unnatural and poor conditions, and being forced to 'perform' for humans,” said Nedim C Buyukmihci, V.M.D., co-founder & veterinary advisor of Action for Primates. “This is a sad indictment of the inhumanity of people towards these critically endangered great apes.''

Lady Freethinker is also launching a petition urging Thailand to end this cruelty to orangutans and is urging the public to never visit any facility that exploits orangutans or any animal for profit and “entertainment.”

