New Consumer ‘Diet vs Climate’ Survey Shows Majority of Americans are Willing to Change Behavior to Abate Climate Change

Sustainable Earth Eating Conducts and Shares Survey with Encouraging Results; Just Ask Actress Ellen DeGeneres and Arnold Schwarzenegger

At a time when our planet is in such dire need of help, our survey gives hope that change is possible.” — Jane DeMarines

WASHINGTON , DC , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the country prepares for 4th of July celebrations with backyard barbecues, a new survey of consumers shows broad awareness of meat production’s massive impact on the environment, including rainforest deforestation, huge water and land use and animal species decimation, and showed a high level of willingness among participants to change their own behaviors to reduce their own impacts.

The survey conducted on June 24th of 1,068 people of all ages (above 18), all ethnicities and income levels (up to and including $200,000) and broadly across the United States, was created by Sustainable Earth Eating, using Survey Monkey’s digital platform and audience.

Nearly half of respondents (48%) are extremely willing or very willing to change their lifestyle to reduce climate change that they contribute to. And adding the “somewhat willing” category (36%), a large majority (an astounding 84%) said they are willing to alter their behavior to reduce climate change. Only 18% of respondents answered that they were unwilling to change their behavior to curb climate impacts.

“At a time when our planet is in such dire need of help, our survey gives hope that change is possible,” said survey author and Sustainable Earth Eating Executive Director Jane DeMarines. “In fact, to have data that proves 84% of Americans see the direct correlation between the foods they eat and the impact that has on our environment is overwhelmingly positive. While the survey is not all good news, the biggest percentage of participant answers showed humanity wants to do what’s right, even if it causes them to make changes in their own behavior,” added DeMarines.

Respondents also had overwhelming positive responses regarding awareness of climate impacts on the economy, animal species decimation, and on their own future personal lives from resulting environmental changes such as wildfires, floods, and large-scale storms. Nearly half (48 %) agree or strongly agree (34% strongly agree; 14% agree). Some 23% believe there is still time to reverse climate change; while 7% said the time for reversal is over. Another 10% disagree or strongly disagree that climate change is happening at all.

More than half of respondents (55%) said they were aware that the United States was the world’s largest meat- eating country (per capita), and that livestock production contributes to deforestation. Scientific research shows that eating meat, and pollution that results from its production, is a major global contributor to climate change. Almost twice as many agree with this statement as disagree (41.12% vis, 20.8%).

On the downside, more than three quarters (78%) of respondents said they planned to grill meat or eat meat on July 4th - a holiday when Americans are estimated to eat 375 million burgers.

Actress Ellen DeGeneres says, regarding “giving up meat:” It’s a great idea for the planet. It’s a great idea for your health. It’s a great idea for the animal’s health.” Arnold Schwarzenegger, now an environmentalist says, “Meat-eating is not manly.”