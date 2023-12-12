VE GAMING UNLEASHES EXCITEMENT WITH COMPLETION OF PLAYABLE DEMO FOR ROO AWAKENING

roo awake

Valiant Eagle's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, VE Gaming, Achieves Milestone in Anticipation of Worldwide Gaming Platform Release

Valiant Eagle, Inc (OTCMKTS:PSRU)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VE Gaming, a subsidiary of Valiant Eagle, has officially unveiled the playable demo for its highly anticipated flagship video game, Roo Awakening, designed by CEO Xavier “X” Mitchell. The title is set to make waves across all gaming platforms including PlayStation and XBOX, starting with a debut on Web 3. As of 2021, the global video game market soared to an impressive $175 billion, showcasing an industry with unparalleled growth and potential.

About Roo Awakening: A Saga of Resilience and Redemption

Sent to Earth 50,000 years ago following the catastrophic destruction of their home planet, the Roos emerged as a dominant force on our land, numbering 80 million strong. However, their reign was cut short by the devastating Delphimorphis plague, which decimated 90% of the empire. After years of hibernation, the resilient Roos have awakened, fueled by anger and a relentless determination to reclaim their land.

The storyline promises players an unparalleled gaming experience, combining elements of strategy, survival, and adventure. Roo Awakening is an epic journey of redemption, strength, and the unyielding spirit of a species refusing to be forgotten.

SEE THE TRAILER

Exciting Monetization Strategies: Beyond Gaming

To ensure the success of this groundbreaking project, VE Gaming is set to employ a diversified range of monetization strategies, enhancing shareholder value and broadening revenue streams. These include:

Game Sales: Offering both physical copies through retail stores and digital copies on leading online platforms such as Steam, PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Nintendo eShop.

In-App Purchases (IAP) and Microtransactions: Enhancing the gaming experience with virtual goods, currency, and items available for purchase within the game.

Subscription Models: Providing gamers with access to a library of captivating titles through subscription services, similar to renowned platforms like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now.

DLCs (Downloadable Content): Expanding the game's universe with additional downloadable content that players can acquire to enhance their experience.

Ad Revenue: Generating revenue through in-game advertisements, particularly in the free-to-play gaming model.

Licensing and Merchandising: Exploring opportunities to extend the Roo Awakening universe beyond the gaming realm through licensing characters, brands, and franchises for movies, merchandise, and more.

Digital Advertising: Integrating innovative advertising strategies within the game, such as in-game billboards and sponsored content.

Royalties and Licensing: Leveraging intellectual property and game engine expertise to earn royalties from third-party developers.

The release of the fully playable version is slated for Spring 2024. VE Gaming is committed to delivering a gaming experience that not only captivates players worldwide but also maximizes returns for our valued shareholders.

About Valiant Eagle, Inc.:

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU) is a publicly traded corporation focused on energizing celebrity entertainment, social media, and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement in media through music, sports, and technology for the millennial generation.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

