Daily Session Report for Monday, December 11, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, December 11 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

December 11, 2023

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:23 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Leadbetter.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office:

· House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number 1583 as Amended by A02930

· House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as Amended by A02931

· House Bill 1844, Printer’s Number 2295

The Chair is receipt of the following reports:

· 2022 911 Annual Report from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

· 2023 SERS Stress Test Impact Analysis Annual Report from the Independent fiscal Office

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 280 State Government

HR 281 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 282 State Government

HR 283 State Government

HB 1875 Education

HB 1896 Finance

HB 1902 State Government

HB 1903 Local Government

HB 1904 Education

HB 1905 State Government

HB 1906 Judiciary

HB 1907 Transportation

HB 1908 Education

Bills Recommitted

HB 1410 To Appropriations

HB 1777 To Appropriations

SB 209 To Appropriations

SB 497 To Appropriations

SB 815 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 273 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 279 From Transportation as Committed

HB 908 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1417 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1751 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1795 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1564 From Professional Licensure as Committed

HB 1882 From Professional Licensure as Committed

HB 983 From Transportation as Amended

SB 607 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 24 From Finance as Amended

SB 683 From Health as Committed

SB 941 From Human Services as Committed

SB 140 From Judiciary as Committed

SB 910 From Professional Licensure as Committed

SB 656 From Transportation as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1417

HB 1441

HB 1476

HB 1538

HB 1564

HB 1700

HB 1760

HB 1882

SB 24

SB 44

SB 140

SB 282

SB 361

SB 414

SB 506

SB 527

SB 596

SB 656

SB 683

SB 910

SB 941

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.