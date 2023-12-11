Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, December 11, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, December 11 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

December 11, 2023

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:23 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Leadbetter.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office:

·         House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number 1583 as Amended by A02930

·         House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as Amended by A02931

·         House Bill 1844, Printer’s Number 2295

The Chair is receipt of the following reports:

·         2022 911 Annual Report from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

·         2023 SERS Stress Test Impact Analysis Annual Report from the Independent fiscal Office

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 280     State Government

HR 281     Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 282     State Government

HR 283     State Government

                   

HB 1875   Education

HB 1896   Finance

HB 1902   State Government

HB 1903   Local Government

HB 1904   Education

HB 1905   State Government

HB 1906   Judiciary

HB 1907   Transportation

HB 1908   Education

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1410      To Appropriations

HB 1777      To Appropriations

 

SB 209         To Appropriations

SB 497         To Appropriations

SB 815         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 273        From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 279        From Transportation as Committed

 

HB 908        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1417      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1751      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1795      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1564      From Professional Licensure as Committed

HB 1882      From Professional Licensure as Committed

HB 983         From Transportation as Amended

 

SB 607         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 24           From Finance as Amended

SB 683         From Health as Committed

SB 941         From Human Services as Committed

SB 140         From Judiciary as Committed

SB 910         From Professional Licensure as Committed

SB 656         From Transportation as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1417

HB 1441

HB 1476

HB 1538

HB 1564

HB 1700

HB 1760

HB 1882

 

SB 24

SB 44

SB 140

SB 282

SB 361

SB 414

SB 506

SB 527

SB 596

SB 656

SB 683

SB 910

SB 941

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, December 12, 2023  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

