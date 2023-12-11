Daily Session Report for Monday, December 11, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, December 11 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
December 11, 2023
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 4:23 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Leadbetter.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office:
· House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number 1583 as Amended by A02930
· House Bill 1416, Printer’s Number 1584 as Amended by A02931
· House Bill 1844, Printer’s Number 2295
The Chair is receipt of the following reports:
· 2022 911 Annual Report from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency
· 2023 SERS Stress Test Impact Analysis Annual Report from the Independent fiscal Office
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 280 State Government
HR 281 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HR 282 State Government
HR 283 State Government
HB 1875 Education
HB 1896 Finance
HB 1902 State Government
HB 1903 Local Government
HB 1904 Education
HB 1905 State Government
HB 1906 Judiciary
HB 1907 Transportation
HB 1908 Education
Bills Recommitted
HB 1410 To Appropriations
HB 1777 To Appropriations
SB 209 To Appropriations
SB 497 To Appropriations
SB 815 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 273 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed
HR 279 From Transportation as Committed
HB 908 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1417 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1751 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1795 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1564 From Professional Licensure as Committed
HB 1882 From Professional Licensure as Committed
HB 983 From Transportation as Amended
SB 607 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 24 From Finance as Amended
SB 683 From Health as Committed
SB 941 From Human Services as Committed
SB 140 From Judiciary as Committed
SB 910 From Professional Licensure as Committed
SB 656 From Transportation as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1417
HB 1441
HB 1476
HB 1538
HB 1564
HB 1700
HB 1760
HB 1882
SB 24
SB 44
SB 140
SB 282
SB 361
SB 414
SB 506
SB 527
SB 596
SB 656
SB 683
SB 910
SB 941
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.