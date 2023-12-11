Submit Release
Man Dies After Traffic Crash

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that killed a man in Southeast, DC.

The preliminary investigation revealed that on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at approximately 2:14 p.m., a Nissan Rogue, driven by a man, was travelling eastbound in the 3700 block of Ely Place, Southeast, when it struck a parked vehicle causing it to roll over. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to scene and transported the driver to a local hospital for treatment.

On Thursday, November 20, 2023, while still under medical care at a local hospital, the driver was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was due to medical complications sustained from the injuries in the traffic crash.

The driver has been identified as 64-year-old Steven Padgett, of Suitland, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 23176133

