Man Arrested for Robbery in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce that a man has been arrested for a robbery that occurred on September 8, 2023, in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:20 a.m., two suspects forced the victim to withdraw money from an ATM. One of the suspects later assaulted the victim.

On Friday, December 8, 2023, First District patrol officers stopped a suspect in reference to a narcotics investigation. During the investigation, the officers discovered that the suspect had committed the earlier robbery. 28-year-old Marcus DuJuan Daniels, of Northeast, was arrested and charged with Robbery and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23148136

###