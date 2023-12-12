Empowering Women of Color: The Inspirational Genesis of Corporate Counsel of Women of Color

Author Laurie Haden Robinson Amazon Best Seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Chapter 6 of the Amazon #1 Best Seller "It's Time to Shine, A Guide for Professionals of Color on How to Advance Their Career," Author Laurie Haden Robinson writes about the birth of Corporate Counsel of Women of Color. In 2003, Laurie Robinson Haden, then Assistant General Counsel at CBS Broadcasting, Inc. in New York City, ignited a movement that reshaped the landscape for women of color in the legal profession. Recognizing the scattered presence of diverse lawyers across the city and the isolating feeling of being the only person of color in legal firms and corporations, Laurie embarked on a journey to create a supportive network.

Gathered with ten in-house female attorneys of color in a New York City restaurant, Laurie saw an opportunity to forge connections and provide support. The roots of what would later become the Corporate Counsel of Women of Color (CCWC) emerged from this informal gathering.

As a woman of faith, Laurie knew to "not despise small beginnings. "After the initial meeting, she created a directory. The initial ten attendees were tasked with spreading the word, resulting in a network that swiftly grew from ten to fifty women within weeks, reaching 250 within a couple of months.

The Maryland native took on the monumental task of physically mailing and distributing the newsletters and directories. Laurie invested her time, resources, and personal funds. "At that time, I had no underwriters for the initiative. I paid for all these expenditures out of my own pocket. It was my investment in connecting diverse women through the law, which has since paid dividends in unimaginable ways," shared Laurie.

Today, CCWC is known worldwide. It is the nation's largest organization for corporate in-house women of color attorneys who work for Fortune 1000 and Forbes 2000 Legal Departments. In addition, CCWC represents over 10,000 lawyers, judges, lawyer entrepreneurs, and law students. CCWC's breadth and reach extend to every region of the United States, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. In addition, Corporate Counsel Women of Color has been in Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council since 2023. From a little mustard seed, many blessings have grown.

About Laurie Robinson Haden:

Laurie Robinson Haden is a distinguished attorney, bestselling author, and inspiring speaker known for her empowering messages. Her work is rooted in the belief that advocacy and using one's voice are essential tools for personal and societal improvement.

