Pacific Tourism Organisation team up with National Tourism Organisations to explore Japanese Geoparks and Heritage Sites

From October 22nd to November 1st, the Pacific Tourism Organisations (SPTO) Division of Sustainable Tourism embarked on a study tour of Japan’s Geoparks. Joined by representatives from the National Tourism Organisations of Fiji, Samoa, Tuvalu and Vanuatu, the delegation were fortunate to visit selected UNESCO Global Geoparks and World Heritage Sites.

Funded by the UNESCO Office for Pacific States as part of the Sustainable Heritage and Ecotourism Development in the Pacific Project, the aimed at broadening the understanding of UNESCO Global Geoparks, World Heritage Sites and Biosphere Reserves.

This hands-on experiential learning opportunity assisted the Pacific delegates in understanding the features, setup and governance models, challenges, and opportunities in Geoparks and geotourism as a potential sustainable niche segment for the Pacific Island destinations.

A Geopark is a single unified geographical area that includes sites and landscapes of international geological significance and are managed with the concept of protection, education and sustainable development. This holistic concept of a bottom-up approach combining conservation with sustainable development while involving local communities is becoming increasingly popular.

Planning and Development Manager of the Samoa Tourism Authority Robert Ah Sam mentioned that the study tour was a great practical experience following on from the first phase of the project. He also pointed out that whilst they had learnt about Geoparks and had a basic understanding, the tour and actually visiting some of the Geoparks and World Heritage in Japan was an eye-opening experience in which they were able to see the sites first hand and the role they play in these local communities.

“One key learning from the tour is that these sites play a critical role in the preservation of culture in addition to the many other added benefits. We tend to always focus on the economic benefits, however; the preservation of culture in local communities is just as important”, Mr. Ah Sam said.

Miss Geraldine Tari, Principal Accreditation Officer of the Vanuatu Department of Tourism noted that the study tour was an amazing experience of learning about Japan’s people, culture, and the natural environment and seeing how these components bring to life the concept of a Geopark.

“It gave us an opportunity to reflect on how we as Pacific Island nations can protect and celebrate our natural and cultural resources via storytelling and education through tourism”, she said.

SPTO Member Countries at its recent Pacific Sustainable Tourism Leadership Summit in Tahiti, French Polynesia, acknowledged that developing Geoparks is a crucial approach to sustainable tourism management, aligning with national development plans, implementing the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework (PSTPF), and fulfilling the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Commitment. Countries also called on development partners and donors to support their efforts towards developing geoparks.

SPTO is committed to spearheading the Geopark initiative across the four countries noting Fiji’s first phase of its preliminary feasibility assessment nearing which has recently concluded. It also looks forward to continued partnership with UNESCO and the Pacific Community who have been instrumental in advancing this initiative.

Photo Credits: (L) SPTO Collection; (R) Susan May – Hakusan Global Geopark