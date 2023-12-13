Allye Secures First Customer for its MAX Smart Battery Energy Storage System with AeroVolt

About

Allye provides distributed energy storage at the grid edge working in partnership with electricity network to accelerate decarbonisation of the grid while helping commercial and residential and customers to lower energy costs by up to 50%. Our smartly designed energy storage systems reimagine how batteries are connected, distributed and used. Flexible and modular, our batteries are self-learning, intelligently managed via the cloud to maximise cycle life and arbitrage on electricity prices. Using digital twins, we deploy machine learning and AI to optimise behaviour and performance as a collective of assets, to deliver benefits at an individual level to the end user and the energy network at a system level. Allye was founded by Jonathan Carrier, Jack Levy and Lorenzo Bergamaschi who bring a wealth of experience in systems engineering and battery technology from the automotive industry having worked at Arrival, McLaren and Jaguar Land Rover. Learn more: www.allye.com