Traffic Emergency Zone Hearing: Kūhiō Highway in Waikoko

LĪHUʻE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is providing notice of its intent to declare a traffic emergency zone on Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) near mile point 4.3, at Waikoko, for emergency shoreline mitigation work. This notice is pursuant to Hawaii Revised Statutes Section 264-1.5.

A traffic emergency zone declaration allows HDOT to expedite procurement and permitting to take action to construct improvements to protect access to the state highway. Anyone wishing to comment on the designation of Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) at mile post 4.3 as a traffic emergency zone may do so through a virtual public meeting to be conducted within 24 hours of the designation.

The meeting will be Monday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. over Microsoft Teams. Click here to join to call in to 1(808)829-4853 using conference pin 996 838 671#. The emergency shoreline mitigation work will occur daily and is expected to take between 3 to 4 weeks to complete.

