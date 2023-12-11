US chip Nvidia giant highly appreciates Việt Nam's potentials

VIETNAM, December 11 - HÀ NỘI — President and CEO of the US chip giant Nvidia, Jensen Huang, highly appreciated Việt Nam's great potential and opportunities in the semiconductor and artificial intelligence (AI) industry, especially the country's human resources in this field.

Huang attended a round discussion on semiconductor, AI development trends and opportunities for Việt Nam at NIC Hòa Lạc on Monday.

The discussion was chaired by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), and organised by National Innovation Centre (NIC) and Nvidia.

This was an extremely great time for the two sides to establish strategic relationships, both AI and chip industries were vital to the prosperous development of countries, said Huang.

Nvidia would further expand its existing partnership with Việt Nam, as well as contribute to AI Việt Nam in the future, he added.

They were committed to turning Việt Nam into a second homeland and established a legal entity in the country, he noted.

The Nvidia President said that it is ready to co-operate with Việt Nam to improve AI skills and infrastructure.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng also commented that Việt Nam had a number of advantages to develop the semiconductor and AI industries as well as committed to create favourable conditions for Nvidia to operate in Việt Nam.

In addition, the minister requested Nvidia to promote research and implementation of semiconductor and AI investment projects in Việt Nam; co-operate, invest, build R&D centres, laboratories for designing and developing Nvidia's semiconductor chip products at NIC and high-tech parks.

He also asked Nvidia to co-operate, advise and support NIC in training resources and experts to develop training and practice programmes in the field of semiconductors and AI; create conditions for Vietnamese engineers and students to participate in internships and work at Nvidia.

The Minister of Planning and Investment also asked Nvidia to accompany Việt Nam in building a business incubator for the semiconductor industry, as well as advise the country on forming businesses to support the provision of products and services.

The ministry also requested the US chip giant to continue to expand co-operation and business investment activities in Việt Nam, promote co-operation with typical Vietnamese businesses and develop an ecosystem to support the semiconductor and AI industry in Việt Nam.

He also asked Nvidia to co-ordinate with NIC to implement the project on developing human resources for the Việt Nam’s semiconductor industry by 2030 and co-operate with major training establishments in the country to implement human resource training programmes for the semiconductor industry. — VNS