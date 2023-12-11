Gov. Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Schedule: Monday, December 11, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedule for Monday, December 11, includes the following:

Monday, December 11 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Summerville Preparatory Academy Groundbreaking Ceremony, 1899 Bacons Bridge Road, Summerville, S.C.

Monday, December 11 at 6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will attend the 18th annual Isadore E. Lourie Memorial Hanukkah Menorah Lighting, North Steps, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.