SCRAM Systems Announces One Million Clients Monitored with SCRAM Continuous Alcohol Monitoring® (SCRAM CAM®)
SCRAM CAM has empowered 1 million+ clients to abstain from alcohol on their road to recoveryLITTLETON, CO, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCRAM Systems Announces Milestone of One Million Clients Monitored with SCRAM Continuous Alcohol Monitoring® (SCRAM CAM®)
SCRAM Systems, a pioneer in alcohol monitoring technology, proudly announces a significant achievement in reaching the milestone of monitoring one million clients with the SCRAM Continuous Alcohol Monitoring (SCRAM CAM) ankle bracelet. This remarkable feat underscores the company’s commitment to promoting abstinence, reducing recidivism, and supporting long-term sobriety.
Over the past 20 years, since the launch of the first SCRAM CAM device in 2003, SCRAM Systems has played a pivotal role in transforming lives. The ‘One Million Clients Monitored’ includes individuals who have either been court-ordered to abstain from alcohol or have voluntarily chosen the path to sobriety. SCRAM CAM’s trusted and proven technology serves as a deterrent to drinking while allowing clients to receive necessary support and contribute as productive members of their family and community.
A recent testimonial from a SCRAM CAM client encapsulates the impact of the program, “The SCRAM program really helped me out with everything in life and made me a better father, son, and husband.”
With the partnership of agency direct customers and Service Providers channel, key factors contributing to the success of monitoring one million SCRAM CAM clients include:
• Anti-Tamper Technology. Employing industry-leading anti-tamper technology to encourage client compliance and accountability.
• Recidivism Reduction. SCRAM CAM has demonstrated its effectiveness in reducing recidivism and providing crucial support for long-term sobriety.
• Proven Research and Studies. SCRAM CAM’s success is validated by multiple proven and trusted independent research studies, as well as peer-reviewed publications.
• Single Source Admissibility. SCRAM CAM results are single source admissible and upheld by the Frye Daubert standards of admissibility.
In addition to achieving the remarkable milestone of monitoring one million monitored SCRAM CAM clients, SCRAM Systems proudly notes that an astounding 99.3% of the days that SCRAM CAM clients are being monitored are Sober Days. A Sober Day represents a 24-hour period with no confirmed consumption of alcohol or attempt to tamper or circumvent testing.
“As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, we reflect on our two-decade journey, during which SCRAM Systems has remained steadfast in its mission to promote alcohol abstinence and support long-term sobriety.
We are proud and honored to say we have changed one million clients’ lives through this technology. This was the goal when we released SCRAM CAM 20 years ago and we will continue this mission for the next 20 years,” said John Hennessey Chief Operating Officer (COO), SCRAM Systems.
SCRAM Systems remains dedicated to empowering individuals on the path to recovery, and this achievement marks a significant stride towards a future where more lives, families, and communities can be positively impacted by SCRAM CAM’s innovative technology.
About SCRAM Systems
SCRAM Systems® is a leading provider of electronic monitoring and software solutions for the criminal justice industry. The company offers full spectrum of client monitoring technologies that includes ignition interlock systems, continuous transdermal alcohol monitoring, remote breath/portable alcohol monitoring, GPS, standalone RF/house arrest technology, web-based reporting and communications tools, software solutions, and ISO-certified monitoring services and support. SCRAM Systems employs approximately 800 staff, 130,000 end-customers, three main company sites (Raleigh/Durham, NC; Cincinnati, OH; and Littleton, CO), and a blossoming international presence. Our mission: Changing lives, reuniting families, and making communities safer though advanced technology and world-class service. Visit SCRAM Systems at www.scramsystems.com or on social media via LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
Contact: SCRAM Systems
info@scramsystems.com
Lisa Chavez
SCRAM Systems
info@scramsystems.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn