Former Newton County Dispatcher Guilty of Embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced that Shannon Taylor, former Newton County Emergency Services Dispatcher, pled guilty to embezzlement. Taylor was indicted and arrested in September of 2023.



Taylor is guilty of altering her timesheets after they were approved by her supervisor. Taylor was served with a $16,263.72 demand letter at the time of her arrest.

“Thank you to District Attorney Kilgore and his office for their quick work on holding Taylor accountable,” said State Auditor Shad White. “No matter the amount, my office will continue to work with prosecutors to hold those who steal your tax dollars accountable.”

Taylor’s sentencing order will be filed at a later date and will be available for public inspection at the Newton County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.