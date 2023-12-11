SCDC Surpasses $2.1 Billion Milestone in Pre-Sale Investor Purchases, Nears Final Sell-Out of 'Elite 485'
EINPresswire.com/ -- SCDC, a pioneering real estate development startup, is revolutionizing the landscape with its innovative win-win-win investment model benefiting investors, tenants, and local communities alike. The company’s upcoming state-of-the-art, Class-A multi-family apartment communities represent a paradigm shift in multi-family living and turnkey real estate investments, setting a new benchmark for the industry's future.
Last week marked a pivotal achievement for S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) as they exceeded expectations, securing completed wires for over 285 Pre-Sale Investor Purchaser Agreements, totaling a remarkable $2.1 billion within their inaugural year of construction sales. With ongoing pre-sales currently in motion, the company anticipates only a limited 200 sales remaining for what they term the 'Elite 485', poised to reach an outstanding $3.6 billion in aggregated purchase orders via our Pre-Sale Reservation Agreement and proforma appraised value per building. The 'Elite 485' represents the first 485 Investor-Purchasers, offering exclusive perks and priority access to purchase future buildings. SCDC is humbled by this achievement and eagerly acknowledges the unwavering dedication of their sales team, who have been instrumental since May of this year. SCDC projects the final 200 sales to be completed within the next 45 days.
Odell Abdur-Raheem, the visionary Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, characterizes the company as a "problem-solving production company, via the avenue of multifamily real estate to drive impactful change”.
Amidst these thrilling developments, S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is channeling its primary efforts toward securing contracts or letters of intent for its initial six developments by the close of 2023. These specific locations within the Greater Houston Metropolitan Area will be revealed shortly. The dedicated S.H.A.R.E. Realty Brokerage team is actively engaged in procuring optimal properties for these pioneering projects.
These remarkable figures stand as a testament to the trust and confidence Investor-Purchasers have in S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp’s vision and investment potential. Individuals interested in becoming Investor-Purchasers are invited to promptly schedule a FREE 10-minute presentation/consultation at https://sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com. Anticipated Cash-On-Cash returns coupled with substantial equity growth have the potential to be a transformative, generational wealth-building opportunity for early Investor-Purchasers.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company via the vehicle of multi-family real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company offers superior profit margins for its investors, offers maximum value and quality to tenants, and contributes exceptional housing and jobs to the communities it serves. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC has a transformative impact on lives and fosters positive changes within communities.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com
Rachel Kay
Last week marked a pivotal achievement for S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) as they exceeded expectations, securing completed wires for over 285 Pre-Sale Investor Purchaser Agreements, totaling a remarkable $2.1 billion within their inaugural year of construction sales. With ongoing pre-sales currently in motion, the company anticipates only a limited 200 sales remaining for what they term the 'Elite 485', poised to reach an outstanding $3.6 billion in aggregated purchase orders via our Pre-Sale Reservation Agreement and proforma appraised value per building. The 'Elite 485' represents the first 485 Investor-Purchasers, offering exclusive perks and priority access to purchase future buildings. SCDC is humbled by this achievement and eagerly acknowledges the unwavering dedication of their sales team, who have been instrumental since May of this year. SCDC projects the final 200 sales to be completed within the next 45 days.
Odell Abdur-Raheem, the visionary Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, characterizes the company as a "problem-solving production company, via the avenue of multifamily real estate to drive impactful change”.
Amidst these thrilling developments, S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is channeling its primary efforts toward securing contracts or letters of intent for its initial six developments by the close of 2023. These specific locations within the Greater Houston Metropolitan Area will be revealed shortly. The dedicated S.H.A.R.E. Realty Brokerage team is actively engaged in procuring optimal properties for these pioneering projects.
These remarkable figures stand as a testament to the trust and confidence Investor-Purchasers have in S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp’s vision and investment potential. Individuals interested in becoming Investor-Purchasers are invited to promptly schedule a FREE 10-minute presentation/consultation at https://sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com. Anticipated Cash-On-Cash returns coupled with substantial equity growth have the potential to be a transformative, generational wealth-building opportunity for early Investor-Purchasers.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company via the vehicle of multi-family real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company offers superior profit margins for its investors, offers maximum value and quality to tenants, and contributes exceptional housing and jobs to the communities it serves. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC has a transformative impact on lives and fosters positive changes within communities.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com
Rachel Kay
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp
+1 281-863-9929
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other